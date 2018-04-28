Fortis board to meet on May 10 to decide on binding bids

Healthcare today said its board will meet on May 10 to take a decision on the binding bids for the company as recommended by the expert advisory committee (EAC).

The committee will evaluate all binding bids received by the company from any party except Manipal and till 12 noon on May 1.

"In line with the obligations towards Manipal and TPG consortium, Manipal and will have the ability to provide a revised financial proposal till 12 noon on May 06, 2018 in relation to all binding bids received by the Company anytime till 12 noon on May 1, 2018," Healthcare informed BSE.

It further added: "In light of the above, EAC constituted by the Board of the company will evaluate all binding bids received from any party till 12 noon on May 01, 2018 and the revised binding financial proposals from the Manipal and received till 12 noon on May 6, 2018."



The board has decided that the EAC will consist of two members - and Lalit Bhasin, it added.

The board on May 10 will meet to consider the recommendations of EAC. It continues to be advised by as and as the financial advisor, Healthcare said.

In addition, the board has instructed the management to appoint a second independent to assist and advise the board with respect to the bids, it added.

The board has also decided to hold an extraordinary general meeting of the company on May 22 at Air Force Auditorium, Delhi, at 10 AM to consider the resolutions proposed by as of Jupiter India Fund, Master Fund and Master Fund I, its shareholders, Healthcare said.

These shareholders - apart from appointment of three directors - have also sought removal of Brian Tempest, Harpal Singh, and Lt Gen from the board.

The board in its meeting also approved the appointment of Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, and Indrajit Banerjee, it added.

The company has already received binding offers from four entities - KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, Malaysian IHH Healthcare, Manipal/ and Munjal and Burman family offices.

While again revised its offer for Healthcare on April 25, raising the value of the business to Rs 6,322 crore.

KKR-backed has also made a revised bid for Healthcare Ltd (FHL) with a binding offer to acquire its for an enterprise value of Rs 1,200 crore.

Malaysian IHH Healthcare has also revised its proposal and made a binding offer to immediately infuse Rs 650 crore in the Indian firm as part of an overall proposal to invest Rs 4,000 crore.

Besides, FHL has received a binding offer from and Group entities of led by and the Burman family of the Group currently hold around 3 per cent stake in the

FHL had also received an unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from Fosun Health Holdings, an arm of Fosun International, with a proposal of primary infusion at a price up to Rs 156 per share up to a total investment of USD 350 million (over Rs 2,295 crore).

