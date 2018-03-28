Fortis CEO Bhavdeep Singh says merger with Manipal Hospitals is undervalued

A day after hospitals inked the deal with and TPG for the merger of its hospitals business, Bhavdeep Singh, the CEO of Healthcare says that the deal is undervalued. Interacting with journalists, Singh said that "in the recent past has not been doing well while Manipal has been growing in the last 18 months which is why our valuations are low." He added that they haven’t been able to focus on the business due to an internal issue, especially with regard to the promoters. He stated that RHT component of the company has been showing an EBITDA in single digits which was one of the challenges while signing the deal. He said, "The total value of the deal is Rs 150 billion." On whether the deal might face a setback with the anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI), Singh said that despite overlaps in certain jurisdictions, they do not expect any negative feedback from the competition regulator. Manipal has a strong presence in the southern part of India. is present in few southern states like Karnataka. So far as the are concerned, their holding will be limited to 1 per cent and the new business will be run without the existing promoters. are no longer on the board of Healthcare. So far as the change in the board of goes, there might be additions later on during the integration process.

The deal is expected to be completed in the next one year.