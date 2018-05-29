Fortis Healthcare seeks fresh bids for minimum Rs 15 billion investment

Healthcare has invited fresh bids for an investment of at least Rs 15 billion in the hospital chain.

The existing bidders and new suitors can make an offer. They will be given an opportunity to undertake due diligence and will have access to financial data.

Under the offer conditions, bidders will have to give a plan for acquiring the RHT Trust's assets, provide an option to minority investors to exit, and retain the current management and employees.

Healthcare has set June 14 as the date for submitting binding bids.

The decision to reopen the bids was taken by the newly constituted board of on Tuesday, a day after the Hero Enterprises-Burmans duo withdrew their Rs 18 billion proposal over a lack of support from shareholders.

The consortium gave its consent on Monday to the board to invite fresh offers.

This is a third attempt by the board of the financially stressed hospital chain to secure an investor.

An agreement to merge the Fortis group’s hospitals with Manipal Hospitals, signed at the end of March, and the investment offer in May have been set aside owing to opposition from shareholders.

“The board has decided to initiate a fresh, time-bound process to optimise the company’s and shareholders’ short- and long-term interests. The process has been designed with a view to ensuring a robust outcome, coupled with tight timelines, keeping in view of the company’s near-term obligations,” said in a stock exchange notification.

While the existing bidders — Hero Enterprises-Burmans, Manipal Hospitals-TPG, and — have been invited to participate in the process, other interested suitors have been asked to submit an expression of interest by Thursday evening.

The board will shortlist other suitors on Friday on the basis of the expression of interest.

The three existing bidders and shortlisted entities will get an opportunity to do due diligence and will be given access to data on finances and regulatory issues for 10 days.

“We will participate in the bid process,” said Ranjan Pai, managing director and chief executive officer,

Manipal Hospitals-TPG had submitted a bid valuing Fortis at Rs 180 a share in mid-May (OR MID-MARCH?).

has appointed Standard Chartered Bank and Arpwood Capital financial advisors, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Vaish Associates legal advisors.