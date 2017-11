Healthcare chain Hospitals plans to acquire fully for Rs 4,650 crore in an attempt to restructure RHT’s business. owns 29.76 per cent stake in

With this, will acquire two hospitals and 12 clinical establishments that are currently operated by RHT Health subsidiaries, namely International Hospital Limited, Health Management, Hospotel, Escorts Hearth and Super Speciality Hospital, and Hospitalia Eastern Private limited. These entities will become wholly owned subsidiaries of

This development comes at a time when Fortis' promoters are trying to sell some part of their stake. A number of private equity partners have been in the race for a stake in Hospitals.