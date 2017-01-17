Fortis stake sale: Delhi HC directs compliance with previous submission

Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, former promoters of Laboratories Ltd, submitted before the on Tuesday that capital infusion is necessary to run the company( RHC Holdings). The Delhi High Court, however, asked the Singh brothers to abide by their previous submission to the court on the penalty that the Singapore Tribunal had awarded in favour of Daiichi Sankyo.



In August last year, in a board meeting, the company had decided to sell assets, including that of in order to raise money to pay up the arbitration amount.

The case is with regard to the enforcement of Rs 2,562-crore penalty that the Singapore tribunal had awarded in favour of Daiichi Sankyo. Daiichi had sought the court to prevent the Singh brothers from selling or diluting assets.

Daiichi’s lawyer C A Sundaram mentioned in the court that and Religare Finvest are already in talks to sell the stake. Meanwhile, the counsel for the Singh brothers told the court that the assets are secure for arbitration award as per last assurance before the court.

Daiichi had alleged the concealment and misrepresentation of critical information regarding US Federal Drug Administration and Department of Justice proceedings against Ranbaxy, which cost the former $500 million in settlement fees in 2013.

On May 24, Daiichi sought an interim order from the to secure assets of the Singh brothers, expressing concerns over possible alienation or disposal of assets, which could frustrate the enforcement of the Singapore award.

The court had refused to grant Daiichi the relief, on assurances made by former promoters that they would keep assets ready in order to pay the demanded sum (totalling Rs 3,562 crore), subject to the final determination.

The Singh brothers are majority shareholders in RHC Holdings, a company that controls Healthcare and Religare.

The will hear the matter next on Monday.