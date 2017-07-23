Four of top-10 firms lose Rs 61,931 cr in m-cap; ITC hit hard

The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 Indian firms plummeted by Rs 61,930.86 crore last week, dragged down mainly by which alone took a hit of Rs 58,902.54 crore.



While ITC, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI) and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, and together added Rs 54,899.59 crore. However, their cumulative gain was less than the total loss suffered by the four firms.



emerged as the worst hit among the top-10 entities as its crashed Rs 58,902.54 crore to Rs 3,50,868.47 crore.The market valuation of fell by Rs 1,079.01 crore to Rs 2,50,631.58 crore and that of HDFC slipped Rs 1,067.24 crore to Rs 2,61,489.41 crore.Maruti's mcap went down by Rs 882.07 crore to Rs 2,27,393.79 crore.From the gainers side, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) stole the show as its market valuation jumped Rs 17,933.32 crore to Rs 5,15,790.39 crore.Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 17,630.59 crore to Rs 4,76,829.90 crore in its and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) saw a gain of Rs 7,699.94 crore to Rs 2,11,170.88 crore.The of surged Rs 5,752.62 crore to Rs 4,38,422.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose by Rs 4,080.02 crore to Rs 2,50,764.04 crore.Infosys' valuation advanced by Rs 1,803.1 crore to Rs 2,25,077.61 crore.In the ranking of top-10 firms, retained its numero- uno position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, Maruti, InfosysandDuring the past week, the Sensex registered a rise of 8.14 points, or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty rose 28.90 points, or 0.29 per cent.

