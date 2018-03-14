JUST IN
France to take legal action against Google, Apple for 'abusive' practices

I will take Google and Apple before the Paris Commercial Court for abusive business practices against French start-ups, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said

AFP/PTI  |  Paris 

France will take legal action against Google and Apple for "abusive business practices", Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"I believe in an economy based on justice and I will take Google and Apple before the Paris Commercial Court for abusive business practices" against French start-ups, Le Maire said on RTL radio. He added the action could result in penalties reaching several million euros.
First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 15:53 IST

