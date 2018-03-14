France to take legal action against Google, Apple for 'abusive' practices

-
France will take legal action against Google and Apple for "abusive business practices", Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
"I believe in an economy based on justice and I will take Google and Apple before the Paris Commercial Court for abusive business practices" against French start-ups, Le Maire said on RTL radio. He added the action could result in penalties reaching several million euros.
