FreeCharge announces Mutual Funds in partnership with Reliance

FreeCharge, India's leading digital payments platform on Friday announced the launch of on its platform in partnership with Mutual Fund.

With the launch of the facility, users can seamlessly invest in a Money Market Mutual Fund that targets higher returns than those available on savings bank accounts. FreeCharge, known for its 10-second payments, is offering instant redemption of at the click of a button. The entire process from investing to redemption is paperless - all the customer needs is his PAN or Adhaar card number. Customers also benefit from zero transaction charges and zero charges at redemption.



The advantages are:

Completely paperless

Investments from Rs 100 onwards

Instant Redemption

Zero transaction, Zero redemption charges

Online KYC

To invest through FreeCharge, all a KYC compliant customer needs to do is enter his PAN number, a few basic details and the bank account number and the folio of the customer will be generated. For non-KYC customers, the KYC can also be done online instantly through by using the Adhaar number linked with the subscriber's currently active mobile number.

The initial subscription for the money market mutual fund starts at Rs 500 and further investments can be as low as Rs 100. The scheme will invest in ultra-short term debt funds, which are traditionally safer and return higher post tax returns than FD's and savings accounts.

Commenting on the launch, Govind Rajan, CEO FreeCharge, said, "At we are constantly innovating to bring the best possible payment use cases for our customers. will provide the simplest, intuitive and completely digital process for the consumers so that investments and redemptions in are seamless. In a regime of falling interest rates, debt funds offer an attractive alternate investment vehicle and we are very pleased to partner with Mutual Fund in this regard. We will, in future, also diversify in other financial services offerings keeping our customers' requirements in mind."

The launch aims at building and strengthening the financial services offering at FreeCharge. also runs an extensive lending program, Capital Assist.