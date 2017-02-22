Freecharge CEO quits amidst reports of Snapdeal seeing fundraising troubles

CEO Govind Rajan has resigned within a year of taking charge at the subsidiary, media reports say.

Turnaround expert Jason Kothari, who joined in January as its chief strategy and investment officer, will oversee the business operations of FreeCharge, The Economic Times said.



“It has been a unique privilege to helm in these exciting times of rapid growth and user focused innovation. I am confident that will achieve still greater heights under its incredibly talented team and I look forward to facilitating the transition over the next few weeks,” Govind told the Mint newspaper.

is said to be having troubles raising fresh funds, with investor even mulling over a merger with

Govind’s departure is the latest in a series of top-level resignations from India’s top tech startups. At the beginning of the month, lost two of its senior executives. is the parent company of

Ola’s CFO Rajiv Bansal quit two days later. The next day, Flipkart’s Mukesh Bansal, head of commerce and advertising, put in his papers. The company’s CFO had resigned in October last year.