FreeCharge, eBay join hands; 100 million products can be accessed

Users can avail 25% cashback offer on selecting FreeCharge as the payment mode

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Leading mobile wallet platform FreeCharge on Tuesday announced its partnership with the online marketplace pioneer eBay India via Billdesk.

With the partnership, both FreeCharge and eBay customers can have an access to over 100 million product listings, for which they can pay using the FreeCharge wallet option. The users can also avail 25 per cent cashback offer on selecting FreeCharge as the payment mode.

FreeCharge offers its customers, the comfort of payment on shopping category partners like Snapdeal, Voonik, Jabong, Yepme, Zivame.com, Vishal Megamart, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop and many others.

"We are extremely pleased to associate with eBay as their payment partner. While we are constantly trying to provide our users with a seamless consumer experience, merchant acceptance still forms the bedrock of our business. With associations like these, we further that cause while adding more payment options and use cases for our consumers. We hope this partnership will fuel growth for both eBay and FreeCharge in the days to come," said CBO FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon.

With the digital payments garnering greater traction post-demonetisation and more and more people getting acquainted with e-wallets etc., we will see the increase in such partnerships. Such associations will also help e-commerce platforms to minimise COD orders and enhance the online shopping experience for buyers.

