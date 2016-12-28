FreeCharge, Faasos tie up for e-wallet payment solution

India's leading digital payments platform has announced its partnership with Faasos, one of India's leading Food on Demand business as an solution provider.

Food tech platform FreeCharge, which has presence in the Food and Beverages category through merchants like foodpanda, Zomato, Swiggy, Freshmenu, Innerchef, Domino's, Mcdonalds, Haldiram's, CCD, Barista will further strengthen its position through this association.

"We are glad to have tied up with as their e-wallet partners. This gives both the partners a potential to serve each other's customer base and opens avenues of future innovative launches for their customers. The diversified geographical reach of is only set to grow bigger and we hope the association brings in good results for both the organizations," said Chief Business Officer FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon.

serves over 15,000 daily customers across 130+ locations in 14 Indian cities Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur.

It prides itself on being a one-stop catering solution to all ordering occasion i.e. from breakfast, lunch, dinner to evening tea and snacks.

" is all about unique, memorable and delightful experiences, and it is only possible when each aspect of ordering is made seamless. Post demonetization, we witnessed a 60 percent spike in online payments which now contribute to over 80 percent of transactions," said Head of Marketing FAASOS, Sagar Kochhar.

"We see a lot of value in this partnership which we believe will be symbiotic. While on one hand it will give our user base an added payment option, on the other it will give users a gastronomic experience on India's largest Food platform," added Sagar Kochhar.