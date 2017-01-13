FreeCharge has 5-10-year profit horizon, says CEO Govind Rajan

FreeCharge claims to be the fastest growing in the segment over the past 12 months

Snapdeal-owned FreeCharge said on Thursday it would take the company between five and ten years to be profitable. Govind Rajan, chief executive officer at FreeCharge, the online facility to recharge any mobile phone or data card, said, "In the next four to five years, our objective is to grow. It is not that profitability is not an objective but we first want to grow. When the market is growing and is in a development stage, you have to be focused on that." On being asked the profitability horizon, he said, "I don't know. Maybe five, maybe 10 years before ...

Karan Choudhury