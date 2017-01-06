Company
Business Standard

Freshdesk buys data integration firm Pipemonk

The technology of Pipemonk integrates any two software as a service (SaaS) products

Business Standard 

Girish Mathrubootham

Freshdesk, a cloud-based customer engagement software provider, has acquired Pipemonk, a data integration platform that allows companies to synchronise and move data among multiple cloud apps, for an undisclosed amount. This is Freshdesk’s seventh acquisition in 16 months. 

The deal expected to help the company to create a system of linked Freshdesk and third-party products for businesses. The technology of Pipemonk integrates any two software as a service (SaaS) products. In the US such integration of data between apps would address this issue.

In the US, where almost 90% of organisations are using cloud computing and the data is often fragmented across apps as information silos, such integration of data between apps would address this issue.

After the acquisition, the Pipemonk team of 13 people will work on strengthening the integrations between the Freshdesk suite of products and to expand third-party integration for each of the Freshdesk products, said the company. This will cut down the need for multiple log-ins, multiple amounts of data entry, and allowing instant access to dynamic data across products.  

Business Standard
