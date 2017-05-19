Freudenberg to invest Rs 111 cr for new production facility near Chennai

Freudenberg, a group, plans to invest around 15 million euros (around Rs 111 crore) to set up a facility near The company will begin construction work for the upcoming facility in the autumn of 2017.

It will be located 50 kilometers to the southwest of the city at The facility will produce sealing solutions for the automotive industry, among other products.

Land acquired for the purpose spreads across a land area of 56,000 metre square and could be developed further.

According to the company, invested €8.6 million or Rs 62 crore in India last year.

"Investments were made across the board, at all Business Groups, in manufacturing and research facilities and equipment. Over the past 5 years, has invested a total of Rs 363 crore," said Georg Graf, Regional Representative India.

recorded sales of Rs 1,483 crore across its seven business groups last year, marking a growth of around 20 per cent as against the year-ago period.

Group forecasts profits that will enable the company to register a double-digited growth in India this year. At present, employs some 2,500 associates at 50 locations and has six research and development (R&D) centres and 14 production sites.

Business operations of the group includes production, sales and service sites in India.