Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Cadila shares extend gains; surge nearly 5%
Business Standard

From a used car marketplace to an artists' platform: 4 rising start-ups

Pre-owned car marketplace Truebil has raised $3 mn, reports Tech in Asia

Kylee McIntyre | Tech in Asia 

startup, startups, start, start-up, start-ups
Photo: Shutterstock

A used car marketplace becomes the object of a maiden investment from Lei Jun’s VC, while a couple of acquisitions and some funding round out our list of start-ups in India that are movin’ on up.

Truebil

Pre-owned car marketplace Truebil has raised $3 million from Shunwei Capital. Shunwei is Xiaomi founder Lei Jun’s VC fund.

The fund focuses on mobile internet and IoT, and primarily invests in early and growth stage start-ups.

Founded in March 2015, Mumbai-based Truebil is a marketplace for pre-owned vehicles. It has a full stack model called Truebil Direct that buys cars from sellers, gets them refurbished, and lists them on the site. The start-up launched services in Bangalore last year in September.

Obino

Founded by Pankaj Bora and Shubham Goyal, Fitard is a fitness rewards app that gives users Fitcoins for completing targets. Those can then be used as discount coupons.

Founded by former Bharti Airtel brand marketer Ritu Srivastava and Aircel IT worker Yogesh Sachdeva, Obino raised early stage funding in January last year. It launched in August 2014.

Sattviko

Packaged foods start-up Sattviko has acquired online fashion curation site StylSpot, in a move to strengthen its tech platform. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

From a used car marketplace to an artists' platform: 4 rising start-ups

StyleSpot was founded in 2015 by four IIT-Dhanbad grads – Sumeet Chilwal, Gaurav Goyal, Amit Verma, and Jalaj Dagar. Sumeet will join Sattviko’s core team.

Insignia

Insignia, an art venture, has raised over $520,000 from DSG Consumer Partners. It runs online marketplace BestCollegeArt, which also has an offline outlet in Delhi. Insignia also owns an art gallery, Art District XIII, as well as The Wall Art Magazine.
This is an excerpt from an article published on TechInAsia. You can read the full story here

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

From a used car marketplace to an artists' platform: 4 rising start-ups

Pre-owned car marketplace Truebil has raised $3 mn, reports Tech in Asia

Pre-owned car marketplace Truebil has raised $3 mn, reports Tech in Asia
A used car marketplace becomes the object of a maiden investment from Lei Jun’s VC, while a couple of acquisitions and some funding round out our list of start-ups in India that are movin’ on up.

Truebil

Pre-owned car marketplace Truebil has raised $3 million from Shunwei Capital. Shunwei is Xiaomi founder Lei Jun’s VC fund.

The fund focuses on mobile internet and IoT, and primarily invests in early and growth stage start-ups.

Founded in March 2015, Mumbai-based Truebil is a marketplace for pre-owned vehicles. It has a full stack model called Truebil Direct that buys cars from sellers, gets them refurbished, and lists them on the site. The start-up launched services in Bangalore last year in September.

Obino

Founded by Pankaj Bora and Shubham Goyal, Fitard is a fitness rewards app that gives users Fitcoins for completing targets. Those can then be used as discount coupons.

Founded by former Bharti Airtel brand marketer Ritu Srivastava and Aircel IT worker Yogesh Sachdeva, Obino raised early stage funding in January last year. It launched in August 2014.

Sattviko

Packaged foods start-up Sattviko has acquired online fashion curation site StylSpot, in a move to strengthen its tech platform. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

From a used car marketplace to an artists' platform: 4 rising start-ups

StyleSpot was founded in 2015 by four IIT-Dhanbad grads – Sumeet Chilwal, Gaurav Goyal, Amit Verma, and Jalaj Dagar. Sumeet will join Sattviko’s core team.

Insignia

Insignia, an art venture, has raised over $520,000 from DSG Consumer Partners. It runs online marketplace BestCollegeArt, which also has an offline outlet in Delhi. Insignia also owns an art gallery, Art District XIII, as well as The Wall Art Magazine.
This is an excerpt from an article published on TechInAsia. You can read the full story here

 image
Business Standard
177 22

From a used car marketplace to an artists' platform: 4 rising start-ups

Pre-owned car marketplace Truebil has raised $3 mn, reports Tech in Asia

A used car marketplace becomes the object of a maiden investment from Lei Jun’s VC, while a couple of acquisitions and some funding round out our list of start-ups in India that are movin’ on up.

Truebil

Pre-owned car marketplace Truebil has raised $3 million from Shunwei Capital. Shunwei is Xiaomi founder Lei Jun’s VC fund.

The fund focuses on mobile internet and IoT, and primarily invests in early and growth stage start-ups.

Founded in March 2015, Mumbai-based Truebil is a marketplace for pre-owned vehicles. It has a full stack model called Truebil Direct that buys cars from sellers, gets them refurbished, and lists them on the site. The start-up launched services in Bangalore last year in September.

Obino

Founded by Pankaj Bora and Shubham Goyal, Fitard is a fitness rewards app that gives users Fitcoins for completing targets. Those can then be used as discount coupons.

Founded by former Bharti Airtel brand marketer Ritu Srivastava and Aircel IT worker Yogesh Sachdeva, Obino raised early stage funding in January last year. It launched in August 2014.

Sattviko

Packaged foods start-up Sattviko has acquired online fashion curation site StylSpot, in a move to strengthen its tech platform. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

From a used car marketplace to an artists' platform: 4 rising start-ups

StyleSpot was founded in 2015 by four IIT-Dhanbad grads – Sumeet Chilwal, Gaurav Goyal, Amit Verma, and Jalaj Dagar. Sumeet will join Sattviko’s core team.

Insignia

Insignia, an art venture, has raised over $520,000 from DSG Consumer Partners. It runs online marketplace BestCollegeArt, which also has an offline outlet in Delhi. Insignia also owns an art gallery, Art District XIII, as well as The Wall Art Magazine.
This is an excerpt from an article published on TechInAsia. You can read the full story here

image
Business Standard
177 22