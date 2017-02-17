From a used car marketplace to an artists' platform: 4 rising start-ups

A used car marketplace becomes the object of a maiden investment from Lei Jun’s VC, while a couple of acquisitions and some funding round out our list of start-ups in India that are movin’ on up.

Truebil

Pre-owned car marketplace has raised $3 million from Shunwei Capital. Shunwei is Xiaomi founder Lei Jun’s VC fund.

The fund focuses on mobile internet and IoT, and primarily invests in early and growth stage start-ups.

Founded in March 2015, Mumbai-based is a marketplace for pre-owned vehicles. It has a full stack model called Direct that buys cars from sellers, gets them refurbished, and lists them on the site. The launched services in Bangalore last year in September.

Obino

Founded by Pankaj Bora and Shubham Goyal, Fitard is a fitness rewards app that gives users Fitcoins for completing targets. Those can then be used as discount coupons.

Founded by former Bharti Airtel brand marketer Ritu Srivastava and Aircel IT worker Yogesh Sachdeva, raised early stage funding in January last year. It launched in August 2014.

Sattviko





Packaged foods has acquired online fashion curation site StylSpot, in a move to strengthen its tech platform. The terms of the deal were undisclosed.

StyleSpot was founded in 2015 by four IIT-Dhanbad grads – Sumeet Chilwal, Gaurav Goyal, Amit Verma, and Jalaj Dagar. Sumeet will join Sattviko’s core team.

Insignia