From Apollo to Max and Fortis, how organised health care evolved in India

Health care will always be of significance to each one of us. With requirements spanning a lifetime, the business of healthcare – like its cousin pharmaceuticals – becomes, out of sheer necessity, a profitable business.

From private health care being managed under trust-run hospitals or local private nursing homes earlier to today’s branded for-profit corporate hospital chains across geographies promising a similar experience, health care services in India are maturing. They are growing at an annual rate of 12 per cent – and some groups are even clocking 17 ...