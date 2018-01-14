From curricula to leaning modules, Flintobox offers tools for preschools

Mousumi Malik, a Montessori teacher, had been working at a playschool in suburban Kolkata. In July, she started a playschool at her home with five students and some help from FlintoClass, which offers all learning tools needed for a preschool.

It offers curricula, lesson plans for three sessions every day, material to engage the child and teacher-training modules, says Arunprasad Durairaj, chief executive & co-founder, Flintobox, a Chennai-based start-up that raised $7 million from early-stage venture capital firm Lightbox. Lightbox has been encouraged by ...