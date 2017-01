This is a look back at and an assessment of how performed in 2016. Lots of brands did well, but quite a few could not stand the onslaught of time and the pressure of a highly competitive market.





Here’s an analysis of the ones that have become highly popular and succeeded without much ado – and the that, sadly, had to shutter.

Even big names like and went through turbulent times before closing down in 2016. On the other hand, small names such as came out with flying colours.

This is an excerpt from Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here