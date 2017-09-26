From Jio to Citibank, hordes of offers for Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

If you want to lay your hands on the as soon as it launches, the credit card cashback offer works out to be the cheapest. You can team this up with various other offers to get the best deal. is offering a flat Rs 10,000 cashback on the new iPhone available for pre-booking.



If you are someone who changes phones frequently, in addition to the cashback, you can go for the offer where it offers to give you 70 per cent of the iPhone’s value (before tax) to upgrade to a new one next year.





If you purchase the (64GB) costing Rs 64,000, and go in for an exchange next year, the company will deduct goods and services tax (GST) and pay you 70 per cent of the cost of the phone. It means the consumer will get around Rs 39,500 to upgrade to the new model as the GST on mobile phones is 12 per cent. This is expected to be in the form of Reliance Digital gift vouchers. But, you will also need to take the special plan for the iPhone compulsorily. For this, the phone owner spends Rs 9,588 in a year. has come up with a Rs 799 a month plan for the new iPhone that buyers need to take along with the phone mandatorily. In this plan, the phone owner gets 3GB data at 4G speed a day, 100 text messages a day and free voice calls.

“On an average, iPhone users keep the device for two years. But if you want to upgrade the phone, the offer makes a lot of sense as does not run upgrade programmes in India as it does in the US. The user will spend less but more often than he would in the past,” says Raju PP, who runs personal technology blog Techpp.com.









If an individual buys the phone on Flipkart, he can get a guaranteed exchange value by paying Rs 9. For the Plus (64 GB), the buyer gets Rs 38,000 if he exchanges the phone for another one within six-eight months, Rs 30,000 between nine months and 12 months and Rs 23,000 between 12 months and 15 months. The phone costs Rs 73,000.

Then there are also exchange offers available with Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering exchange offers up to Rs 20,341 and Rs 23,000, respectively, with an additional Rs 3,000 for older iPhone models.



The other option for consumers is to use cashback websites such as Gopaisa.com and CashKaro.com. But the cashback is limited to 3.2 per cent now. On the (64GB) that costs Rs 64,000, you get a cashback of Rs 2,048. In the online sales by many retailers that ended on Sunday, the cashback was much higher, at eight per cent.



In the US, the (64GB) is sold for $699 (approximately Rs 45,600) and the Plus (64GB) for $799 (approximately Rs 52,100). In few states, there’s no tax on this price. An individual can ask a friend or relative to get it. “There's no international warranty from the store. Some international third-party retailers, however, offer a legit warranty on select models. The buyer needs to ensure that the comes with an international warranty that can be serviced in India,” says Chakri K, head of mobile and tablets at TelecomTalk.info.



If you miss the pre-order offers, there is a possibility that cashback and better exchange offers would be available during the Diwali sale in October with the as well as physical stores. Many experts feel you won’t lose much if you wait for a few weeks.