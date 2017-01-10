Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Sons ready to take a call on chairman

Tata Sons ready to take a call on chairman
Business Standard

From marketplace to market: Flipkart gears up for Nasdaq listing in 2018

Move is seen as Fixel's effort to cash his investment in Flipkart, first made in 2010

Karan Choudhury & Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has hired one of the Big Four audit firms to prepare for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq. The consultant had begun due-diligence, which would last 18-24 months, people familiar with the development said. A Flipkart spokesperson declined to comment. Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, who was elevated as group chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday, said in a mail to employees that one of his key tasks was to see the IPO through. Bansal was replaced as CEO by Kalyan Krishnamurthy, an aide of Lee Fixel, founder of Tiger Global, ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

From marketplace to market: Flipkart gears up for Nasdaq listing in 2018

Move is seen as Fixel's effort to cash his investment in Flipkart, first made in 2010

Move is seen as Fixel's effort to cash his investment in Flipkart, first made in 2010 E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has hired one of the Big Four audit firms to prepare for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq. The consultant had begun due-diligence, which would last 18-24 months, people familiar with the development said. A Flipkart spokesperson declined to comment. Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, who was elevated as group chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday, said in a mail to employees that one of his key tasks was to see the IPO through. Bansal was replaced as CEO by Kalyan Krishnamurthy, an aide of Lee Fixel, founder of Tiger Global, ... image
Business Standard
177 22

From marketplace to market: Flipkart gears up for Nasdaq listing in 2018

Move is seen as Fixel's effort to cash his investment in Flipkart, first made in 2010

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has hired one of the Big Four audit firms to prepare for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq. The consultant had begun due-diligence, which would last 18-24 months, people familiar with the development said. A Flipkart spokesperson declined to comment. Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, who was elevated as group chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday, said in a mail to employees that one of his key tasks was to see the IPO through. Bansal was replaced as CEO by Kalyan Krishnamurthy, an aide of Lee Fixel, founder of Tiger Global, ...

image
Business Standard
177 22