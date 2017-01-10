From marketplace to market: Flipkart gears up for Nasdaq listing in 2018

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has hired one of the Big Four audit firms to prepare for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq. The consultant had begun due-diligence, which would last 18-24 months, people familiar with the development said. A Flipkart spokesperson declined to comment. Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, who was elevated as group chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday, said in a mail to employees that one of his key tasks was to see the IPO through. Bansal was replaced as CEO by Kalyan Krishnamurthy, an aide of Lee Fixel, founder of Tiger Global, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?