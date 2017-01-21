From mid-February, fly to other metros from Delhi's T2

T1 to undergo renovation; low-cost airlines opposing the plan citing inconvenience to travellers

Flier to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata from Delhi airport will have to go to Terminal-2 to board flights from the middle of next month. GMR-led Delhi International Airport (DIAL) has asked IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir to shift operations from Terminal-1 (T1), out of which they currently operate. Reason: So that the expansion work of the terminal can begin. Airlines, especially low-cost carrier SpiceJet and GoAir, had been opposing the plan — in the works of sometime now — as they feel it would inconvenience travellers. They also claimed that asking them to shift would be ...

Arindam Majumder