From Rosneft to Mars, here is the full list of companies hit by ransomware attack

A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's international airport, global shipping firm A P Moller-Maersk
It included code known as "Eternal Blue," which cyber security experts widely believe was stolen from the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and was also used in last month's ransomware attack, named "WannaCry."
Following is a list of companies and organisations that have reported being hit by cyber attacks:
ROSNEFT
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which handles one out of seven containers shipped globally, said a cyber attack had caused outages at its computer systems across the world.
Maersk's port operator APM Terminals was also hit. Dutch broadcaster RTV Rijnmond reported that 17 shipping container terminals run by APM Terminals had been hacked, including two in Rotterdam and 15 in other parts of the world.
WPP
Britain's WPP
MERCK & CO
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co
RUSSIAN BANKS
Russia's central bank said there had been "computer attacks" on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had been infected.
All Russian branches of Home Credit consumer lender are closed because of a cyber attack, an employee of a Home Credit call centre in Russia said.
UKRAINIAN BANKS, POWER GRID
A number of Ukrainian banks and companies, including the state power distributor, were hit by a cyber attack that disrupted some operations, the Ukrainian central bank said.
UKRAINIAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Yevhen Dykhne, director of the capital's Boryspil Airport, said it had been hit. "In connection with the irregular situation, some flight delays are possible," Dykhne said in a post on Facebook.
SAINT GOBAIN
French construction materials company Saint Gobain
DEUTSCHE POST
German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post
METRO
Germany's Metro
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Food company Mondelez International
TNT EXPRESS
The Netherlands-based shipping company said it was experiencing interference with some of its systems, following a global ransomware attack.
EVRAZ
Russian steelmaker Evraz
NORWAY
A ransomware cyber attack is taking place in Norway and is affecting an unnamed international company, the Nordic country's national security authority.
MARS INC
A unit of candy manufacturer Mars Inc has been targeted by cyber attackers, and the company has isolated the issue, a spokeswoman for the company said.
BEIERSDORF AG
India-based employees at Beiersdorf AG
RECKITT BENCKISER
The Indian unit of British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
