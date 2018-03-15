JUST IN
From 'The Grand Tour' to 'Hand of God', how Amazon rates TV shows

Amazon divides a show's production and marketing expenses by the number of people who stream that programme first after signing up; the lower the better

Reuters 

The Grand Tour Amazon
The logo of Amazon's The Grand Tour

Internal company documents reveal Amazon evaluates TV shows by their “cost per first stream” — effectively, the price to hook a customer on Prime. Amazon divides a show’s production and marketing expenses by the number of people who stream that programme first after signing up; the lower the better Amazon Note: S1 and S2 are Season 1 and Season 2.

Numbers reflect subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria and Japan as of early 2017. Source: Amazon documents, Reuters

