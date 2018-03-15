From 'The Grand Tour' to 'Hand of God', how Amazon rates TV shows

-
ALSO READAmazon expands product offering from 11 mn to 24 mn for Prime subscribers Amazon launches ad-free music streaming service for Prime members Amazon global loss tops $2 bn in Jan-Sept period on India investments Amazon India crosses 300,000 seller base in five years; ramps up operations Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Pixel XL, Honor 6X, LG Q6 & more
-
Internal company documents reveal Amazon evaluates TV shows by their “cost per first stream” — effectively, the price to hook a customer on Prime. Amazon divides a show’s production and marketing expenses by the number of people who stream that programme first after signing up; the lower the better Note: S1 and S2 are Season 1 and Season 2.
Numbers reflect subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria and Japan as of early 2017. Source: Amazon documents, Reuters
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU