Fuel retailers look at revamp after entry of Rosneft

The Rosneft-led consortium’s acquisition of Essar Oil’s assets last week, including its fuel retail
network, is keeping state-run oil marketing companies
(OMCs) on their toes to ensure footfalls do not decline.
OMCs are looking at various options, including re-branding retail
outlets, loyalty programmes and extending discounts
at company-owned outlets. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), for instance, has a revamp programme under way for its highway outlets. The company is engaging with all stakeholders in a far more effective manner. There will be a change in the look and feel of the outlets.
“Our quality assurance programme will also go to a completely different level. Besides, many activities are being done on the ground,” BPCL
executives informed analysts during an earnings call this month.
A BPCL
executive confirmed a revamp for outlets was under way, but refused to share further details. In addition to the planned revamp, according to industry sources, BPCL
is also offering discounts
at certain outlets to improve footfalls.
Ajay Bansal, president of All India Petroleum Dealers Association, said BPCL
was not alone. “All three OMCs are working on the visual appeal of their outlets and are also offering discounts
at some of company-owned outlets,” Bansal said.
For companies
like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), rating agency Crisil expects these steps will help retain brand
position. “The company has also undertaken aggressive branding and marketing
exercises and has been expanding its retail
network. These initiatives should help maintain the established brand
position,” Crisil said in a note on HPCL.
Of the 59,595 retail
outlets in the country, BPCL
operates 13,983, HPCL
14,412 outlets and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) 26,212. An email query sent to BPCL, HPCL
and IOC
remained unanswered.
Rosneft
has access to 3,500 outlets in the country, making it the largest private fuel
retailer in India. OMCs have been undertaking most of these steps even before the deal was completed. According to analyst reports, state-run OMCs growth rate in diesel
has been lower than the industry growth rate during the September quarter, indicating market share lost to private players. Even before Rosneft’s entry, daily changes in petrol
and diesel
prices also made the retail
market more competitive.
BPCL
has been prompted to work on its highway outlets due to a decline in volumes, which is being attributed to the increase in competition from both private and public fuel
“Our retail petrol
share among PSUs
is 28.81 per cent as against 28.51 per cent last year. In diesel, it is 28.56 per cent as against 28.84 per cent last year,” BPCL
executives told analysts.
