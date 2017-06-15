Fujifilm launches 'Instax mini 9' camera at Rs 5,999

India Pvt Ltd on Thursday launched its new 'instax mini 9' in India priced at Rs 5,999.

Sharing the same iconic design and ease of use as 'instax mini 8', the comes with a selfie mirror, close to the lens, to achieve the best angle.

"We welcome our new iconic 'Instax mini 9' into the instax family equipped with upgraded technology and advanced features. The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth," said S.M. Ramprasad, Assistant Vice President at Fujifilm, in a statement.

The 'instax Mini 9' is equipped with a close-up lens in addition to features such as automatic exposure measurement for aperture settings and high-key mode that enables users to take brighter photos.

The joins the instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300 and mini hello kitty.