Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Intex launches VoLTE-ready 'ELYT e7' smartphone for Rs 7,999
Business Standard

Fujifilm launches 'Instax mini 9' camera at Rs 5,999

The camera joins the instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Fujifilm Instax mini 9
Fujifilm Instax mini 9 Photo: Official website

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd on Thursday launched its new 'instax mini 9' camera in India priced at Rs 5,999.

Sharing the same iconic design and ease of use as 'instax mini 8', the camera comes with a selfie mirror, close to the lens, to achieve the best angle.

"We welcome our new iconic camera 'Instax mini 9' into the instax family equipped with upgraded technology and advanced features. The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth," said S.M. Ramprasad, Assistant Vice President at Fujifilm, in a statement.

The 'instax Mini 9' is equipped with a close-up lens in addition to features such as automatic exposure measurement for aperture settings and high-key mode that enables users to take brighter photos.

The camera joins the instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300 and mini hello kitty.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Fujifilm launches 'Instax mini 9' camera at Rs 5,999

The camera joins the instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300

The camera joins the instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd on Thursday launched its new 'instax mini 9' camera in India priced at Rs 5,999.

Sharing the same iconic design and ease of use as 'instax mini 8', the camera comes with a selfie mirror, close to the lens, to achieve the best angle.

"We welcome our new iconic camera 'Instax mini 9' into the instax family equipped with upgraded technology and advanced features. The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth," said S.M. Ramprasad, Assistant Vice President at Fujifilm, in a statement.

The 'instax Mini 9' is equipped with a close-up lens in addition to features such as automatic exposure measurement for aperture settings and high-key mode that enables users to take brighter photos.

The camera joins the instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300 and mini hello kitty.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Fujifilm launches 'Instax mini 9' camera at Rs 5,999

The camera joins the instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd on Thursday launched its new 'instax mini 9' camera in India priced at Rs 5,999.

Sharing the same iconic design and ease of use as 'instax mini 8', the camera comes with a selfie mirror, close to the lens, to achieve the best angle.

"We welcome our new iconic camera 'Instax mini 9' into the instax family equipped with upgraded technology and advanced features. The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth," said S.M. Ramprasad, Assistant Vice President at Fujifilm, in a statement.

The 'instax Mini 9' is equipped with a close-up lens in addition to features such as automatic exposure measurement for aperture settings and high-key mode that enables users to take brighter photos.

The camera joins the instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300 and mini hello kitty.

image
Business Standard
177 22