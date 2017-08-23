Full text: Investors want Nilekani back on Infosys board, read the letter

Here is the full text of the letter:
The undersigned represent several of the leading institutional investors
of the country. Each of these institutions are shareholders in Infosys.
The recent developments are very concerning to each one of us.
After considerable thought and mutual deliberations, we strongly feel that the Board of Infosys
should invite Mr Nandan Nilekani
to join the board in a suitable capacity.
In our opinion, he enjoys the confidence of various stakeholders viz, customers, shareholders and employees.
Given his credentials, we feel, that his joining the board at this stage, will restore confidence of stakeholders in the company and also facilitate resolution of the contentious issues that Infosys
is facing presently.
We do hope that you will consider the above and do the needful.
Yours Sincerely,
Anand Radhakrishnan, CIO - Franklin Templeton
Anoop Bhaskar, Head - Equities - IDFC AMC
Anup Maheshwari, CIO - DSP Blackrock Investment Managers
Gopikrishna Shenoy, CIO - SBI Life Insurance
Mahesh Patil, Co-CIO - Birla Sunlife AMC
Manish Kumar, CIO - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Navneet Munot, ED & CIO - SBI Funds Management
Nilesh Shah, CEO - Kotak Mahindra Asset Management
Prashant Jain, ED & CIO - HDFC Asset Management
Prasun Gajri, CIO - HDFC Life Insurance
Sankaran Naren, ED & CIO - ICICI Prudential AMC
Sunil Singhania, CIO - Reliance NipponLife AMC