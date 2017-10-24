Full text: Murthy says questions on 'poor governance' remain unanswered

The Infosys
board on Tuesday cleared former chief executive Vishal Sikka
of all allegations of governance failure in the Panaya acquisition, which had led to his exit in August after a prolonged tussle with the company’s founders.
Murthy said fact remains that none of these questions have been answered by the Infosys
board with the transparency it deserves.
Murthy says core question still is how and why Infosys
board approved unusual, unprecedented severance payment agreement for former CFO Rajiv Bansal.
Here's the full text of his statement:
"I stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys
investors dated August 29, 2017. The fact remains that none of these questions have been answered by the Infosys
board with the transparency it deserves. I am disappointed. The core question still is how and why the Infosys
board approved an unusual and unprecedented severance payment agreement of 1000% (of the standard Infosys
employment contracts) to the former CFO, and why the board did not disclose this information proactively and much earlier. Sadly, it appears we will no longer know the truth."
