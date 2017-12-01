FundzBazar introduces online Aadhaar linking feature to mutual fund folios

Mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar.com launched a one-stop online Aadhaar linking facility for its investors.
As per the Government of India notification, all mutual fund folios must be linked with Aadhaar number before December 31 this year, failing which the folios will be frozen. Following this, FundzBazar launched this facility for its investors to link Aadhaar number to their Mutual Fund folios across all Asset Management Companies (AMCs) they have investments in through FundzBazar.
It is a hassle-free facility wherein FundzBazar investors have to submit their Aadhaar details in FundzBazar only once. They just have to log in to FundzBazar, go to 'Manage Client' section under 'My Account' and submit Aaadhar details.
This facility has also been integrated into FundzBazar Mobile App (Android and iOS) so that investors can submit Aadhaar details through mobile app also.
With this facility, now they don't have to visit individual AMCs or registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) for updating their Aadhaar.
