Future Group bets on organic food, inks pact with Tilda Hain

The Hain Celestial Group, the Nasdaq-listed organic and natural products company on Friday said it has entered into a strategic joint venture with Future Consumer Ltd (FCL), a unit of to expand its and distribution operations in the country.

FCL is the food and FMCG arm of while is a part of the US group.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in India with the Future Group,” said Irwin D. Simon, founder, president and chief executive officer of Hain Celestial.

“Rajnish Ohri, our managing director in India, and his team will work together with to provide us with an opportunity to grow distribution of Hain Celestial’s brands and products throughout India among the growing population and emphasise our focus on families in a more meaningful way," he said.

“Hain Celestial is one of the most respected companies in the organic and natural segment, and we are excited to establish this partnership with Hain Tilda in India. Together, we will be able to provide Indian consumers with products that set the standards for good taste and are healthful too,” said Kishore Biyani, group chief executive officer, Future Group.

The purpose of the joint venture is to manufacture, market and distribute better-for-you natural and organic products in various categories, including snacks, plant-based beverages and toddler and kids food products under various Hain Celestial brands like Terra, Garden of Eatin’, Sensible Portions, Dream and Earth’s Best.

Hain Tilda will continue to market and distribute products under the Tilda brand, it said.