Future Lifestyle Fashions raises Rs 350 crore through NCDs

Tata Motors net soars threefold to Rs 2,502 crore
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL), part of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, has raised Rs 350 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures series on a private placement basis.

"The Committee of Directors... has issued and allotted 3,500 senior, secured listed, rated, redeemable non- convertible debentures series - IV (NCDs) of Rs 10 lakh each at par for cash aggregating Rs 350 crore to the investors, on private placement basis," FLFL said in a regulatory filing.


Last week, the company had reported a 3.23 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.28 crore for the quarter to September.

Stock was trading 0.62 per cent up at Rs 348.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 16:08 IST

