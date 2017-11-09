Future Lifestyle Fashions raises Rs 350 crore through NCDs

-
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL), part of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, has raised Rs 350 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures series on a private placement basis.
"The Committee of Directors... has issued and allotted 3,500 senior, secured listed, rated, redeemable non- convertible debentures series - IV (NCDs) of Rs 10 lakh each at par for cash aggregating Rs 350 crore to the investors, on private placement basis," FLFL said in a regulatory filing.
Last week, the company had reported a 3.23 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.28 crore for the quarter to September.
Stock was trading 0.62 per cent up at Rs 348.95 on the BSE.
