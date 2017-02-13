Future Lifestyle Q3 net profit falls 19 per cent to Rs 15.94 crore

(FLFL), part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Monday reported a 18.94 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 15.94 crore for the third quarter ended December, due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Its total income from operations during October-December period was up 21.24 per cent to Rs 1,064.01 crore as against Rs 877.55 crore in the corresponding period of last financial year, Future Lifestyle said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter, FLFL's overall expenses increased by 23.92 per cent to Rs 1,011.86 crore as compared to Rs 816.54 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

Shares of the company closed 1.18 per cent down at Rs 193 on BSE.