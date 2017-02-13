Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Reliance Defence signs agreement to maintain US Navy's 7th Fleet ships
Business Standard

Future Lifestyle Q3 net profit falls 19 per cent to Rs 15.94 crore

Shares of the company closed 1.18 per cent down at Rs 193 on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Future Lifestyle

Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd (FLFL), part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Monday reported a 18.94 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 15.94 crore for the third quarter ended December, due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Its total income from operations during October-December period was up 21.24 per cent to Rs 1,064.01 crore as against Rs 877.55 crore in the corresponding period of last financial year, Future Lifestyle said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter, FLFL's overall expenses increased by 23.92 per cent to Rs 1,011.86 crore as compared to Rs 816.54 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

Shares of the company closed 1.18 per cent down at Rs 193 on BSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Future Lifestyle Q3 net profit falls 19 per cent to Rs 15.94 crore

Shares of the company closed 1.18 per cent down at Rs 193 on BSE

Shares of the company closed 1.18 per cent down at Rs 193 on BSE
Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd (FLFL), part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Monday reported a 18.94 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 15.94 crore for the third quarter ended December, due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Its total income from operations during October-December period was up 21.24 per cent to Rs 1,064.01 crore as against Rs 877.55 crore in the corresponding period of last financial year, Future Lifestyle said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter, FLFL's overall expenses increased by 23.92 per cent to Rs 1,011.86 crore as compared to Rs 816.54 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

Shares of the company closed 1.18 per cent down at Rs 193 on BSE.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Future Lifestyle Q3 net profit falls 19 per cent to Rs 15.94 crore

Shares of the company closed 1.18 per cent down at Rs 193 on BSE

Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd (FLFL), part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Monday reported a 18.94 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 15.94 crore for the third quarter ended December, due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

Its total income from operations during October-December period was up 21.24 per cent to Rs 1,064.01 crore as against Rs 877.55 crore in the corresponding period of last financial year, Future Lifestyle said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter, FLFL's overall expenses increased by 23.92 per cent to Rs 1,011.86 crore as compared to Rs 816.54 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

Shares of the company closed 1.18 per cent down at Rs 193 on BSE.

image
Business Standard
177 22