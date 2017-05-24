Future Retail looks to expand its neighborhood stores to 4,000 in 3-5 yrs

The average size of these stores will be around 2,000-3,000 square feet

Kishore Biyani's is looking at aggressive expansion of its 'neighbourhood stores' and to 4,000 stores in three to five years.



operates 538 and neighbourhood stores, at present.



In an investor's update, the company said that it is looking at operating 4,000 such stores in 3-5 years.



The company, however, did not share the proposed investment for the expansion.



The company plans to run these neighbourhood stores on loyalty/membership based model offering discounts. The average size of these stores will be around 2,000-3,000 square feet.



At present, these stores are located in 11 clusters.



The company acquired Heritage Fresh's 136 retail stores, located in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore, in November last year.



acquired after the merger with in May 2015. Future Retail's flagship brands include Big Bazaar, Fashion at Big Bazaar, and Food Bazaar.

