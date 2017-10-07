Future set to up fashion quotient of HyperCity

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail is looking to rebrand the newly-acquired HyperCity stores as Big Bazaar Gen Nxt, sources in the know said. Gen Nxt are upmarket stores aimed at urban shoppers. Future had earlier rebranded bigger stores of Bharti Retail it acquired as Big Bazaar, and those of Big Apple it acquired in north as EasyDay. According to sources, Future is expected to double the share of fashion in HyperCity stores to turn around the chain and set up FBB (earlier called Fashion at Big Bazaar) inside HyperCity stores. Currently, the share of fashion in HyperCity is ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?