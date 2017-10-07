Future set to up fashion quotient of HyperCity

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail is looking to rebrand the newly-acquired HyperCity stores as Big Bazaar Gen Nxt, sources in the know said. Gen Nxt are upmarket stores aimed at urban shoppers. Future had earlier rebranded bigger stores of Bharti Retail it acquired as Big Bazaar, and those of Big Apple it acquired in north as EasyDay. According to sources, Future is expected to double the share of fashion in HyperCity stores to turn around the chain and set up FBB (earlier called Fashion at Big Bazaar) inside HyperCity stores. Currently, the share of fashion in HyperCity is ...