Private in the country saw sequential market share growth in the quarter ended December 2017. However, this could well be the saturation point for them. With upsides to growth via retail outlets now capped, private oil might look to further increase their share of the bulk diesel category, which uses the render process for procurement. According to the latest data compiled from various sources, private fuel retailers’ current share of the petrol market is 7.11 per cent, higher than the 6.94 per cent in November last year. Similarly, in the diesel category, they control 8.58 per cent of the market, only a little more than November’s 8.56 per cent. To consider a longer period, private in January 2017 had a 5.99 per cent share of the petrol market and 7.6 per cent share of diesel. “The larger trend we are seeing is that growth for private has now saturated,” said an official at one of the country’s three state-run (OMC). This view on the is not an isolated one; analysts agree that private will find it difficult going ahead. “I do not see private succeeding in grabbing market share the way they managed until a decade earlier. There is a possibility that the state-run have been able to cover up the market available in the past decade with required pumps and other infrastructure,” said an oil & gas analyst with a domestic brokerage firm. The analyst also added that private fuel had been able to make a mark by offering better prices in the bulk diesel segment, where procurement was done through the tender system. Reliance Industries, for instance, in its analyst presentation for the quarter ended December 2017, said its share of bulk (HSD) market had increased to 6.7 per cent from the 5.1 per cent a year earlier.

There is a constant effort from private to increase their volumes. For example, has started radio advertisements promoting its petrol pumps, in a first for RIL’s fuel retail segment. Analysts add that the company has resumed Re 1 discount offers at its retail outlets. An email query sent to on Wednesday remained unanswered.

like (IOC), however, are not worried. “With the largest network and presence in almost every corner of the country, the highest share of the petroleum products market in the country, along with a robust supply chain, IndianOil is best prepared to tackle competition,” the company said in an email response. IOC’s market share in the quarter ended December 2017 was at 41.4 per cent for petrol, lower than the 42.2 per cent in the March quarter. For diesel, the company’s market share during the same period fell to 41.6 per cent from 42.1 per cent.

Certain other analysts, however, warn the future might throw up some surprise. “In the conventional market scenario, private oil are definitely struggling with a saturation point. However, we are referring to The disruption we see in the telecom sector today was unimaginable a few years ago. We need to keep an eye out for the innovation might come up with and change the game,” said an oil & gas analyst at a domestic brokerage firm who did not wish to be named.