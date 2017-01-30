GAIL, HPCL to set up Rs 40,000 cr cracker unit at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

The proposal was in discussions for more than a year now with Andhra Pradesh government seeking these investments at Machilipatnam port closer to the upcoming capital city Amaravati.
At the cracking units, catalytic conversion processes are used to produce high-value petroleum byproducts.
Kakinada
SEZ Limited (KSEZ), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, has signed a MoU with GAIL
and HPCL
to provide 2,000 acres of land for the proposed project during the Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam last week, GMR group
said in a statement.
KSEZ is spread over 8,500 acres. In addition to the industrial zone, the GMR group
is also developing an all-weather, multi-cargo, deep water port with an estimated phase-I capacity of 16 million tonnes.
SEZ is already operational and has units which employ nearly 1,000 people from the neighbouring villages, according to the company.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU