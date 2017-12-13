GAIL plays the clean energy card

As part of a year-long campaign, public sector energy major GAIL India has released a set of digital films and communication initiatives that talk about climate change and the debilitating impact of air pollution. These efforts, the company said are an attempt at creating awareness and aimed at motivating people to switch to CNG/electric vehicles, carpooling and use of public transport.

But brand experts say that the campaign, as laudable an effort as it may be, will do little more than create fleeting customer engagement. To change its image and people’s behaviour, GAIL must take ...