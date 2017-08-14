GAIL's bets pay off

GAIL has corrected significantly from the highs of Rs 433 in May this year to Rs 372.45-levels now. The Street was concerned about the declining trend of crude oil prices and higher priced take-or-pay US liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts at the start of 2017. On the positive side, crude oil prices have started rebounding, which should offset concerns on profitability of segments such as petrochemicals. The good performance in the June quarter (Q1), in spite of planned maintenance shutdown at its petrochemical facilities, should add to the confidence. Petchem sales ...