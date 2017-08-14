GAIL's bets pay off

GAIL has corrected significantly from the highs of Rs 433 in May this year to Rs 372.45-levels now. The Street was concerned about the declining trend of crude oil prices and higher priced take-or-pay US liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts at the start of 2017. On the positive side, crude oil prices have started rebounding, which should offset concerns on profitability of segments such as petrochemicals. The good performance in the June quarter (Q1), in spite of planned maintenance shutdown at its petrochemical facilities, should add to the confidence. Petchem sales ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?