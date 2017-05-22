GAIL signs first-ever time swap deal for US LNG

State-owned gas utility Gas Authority Limited (GAIL) said it has signed a first-ever time-swap deal to sell some of its US liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it rejigs the supply portfolio in line with domestic demand on Monday.

GAIL Chairman and Manging Director B C Tripathi said the company is yet to receive from its shale gas project in US from March next year. It has however time swapped some of the supplies.

Under the agreement, it will get 15 cargoes or about 0.8 million tonnes of from an unnamed trader this year. In return, GAIL will sell 10 cargoes or about 0.6 million tonnes next year from Sabine Pass on the US coast.

"We imported 55 cargoes of on short or medium term contracts in 2016-17. This equals to under 4 million tonnes of in a year. This volume we expect to replace from our US portfolio," he said.

Against a supply of 5.8 million tonnes of from US, GAIL has been able to create a market for just under 4 million tonnes in

Tripati said GAIL had separately signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell to sell about 0.5 million tonnes of its US

So from a potential supply of 5.3 million tonnes (after the Shell deal), GAIL feels Indian market can absorb only 4 million tonnes or so.

"We hope to replace the short and medium term contracted volumes with US LNG," Tripathi said, adding that the company has floated a tender to time-charter four ships to ferry the gas in its liquid form (LNG) from US coast to Dahej in Gujarat.

The that GAIL will receive this year between April and December under the time-swap deal will be at oil-linked prices. The sale of US gas next year will be at a premium to its pricing formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Tripathi said there are not many new takers for imported particularly in the power sector which is price sensitive, thereby forcing the rejig of supply portfolio.

The company is also renegotiating price and time of supply of 2.5 million tons per annum of by Gazprom of Russia.

GAIL is saddled with long-term deals for US and Russian gas after it went on a contracting spree between 2011 and 2013 when when the fuel was scarce and prices kept rising.