Gas pricing FIR liable to be quashed: RIL tells HC

RIL has sought quashing of the FIR lodged against it by the ACB of the Delhi govt in 2014

on Friday told the High the FIR lodged against it and two ministers on alleged irregularities in raising gas price from KG-6 basin was liable to be quashed in view of its larger bench ruling that the government's ACB does not have power to probe central officials.



"The issue is squarely covered by the division bench verdict. The SLP against it is pending in the Supreme which has not granted any stay," the lawyer for Industries Ltd (RIL) claimed before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.



The counsel then sought a passover as a senior lawyer was going to represent the company, but the refused and instead listed the matter for hearing on February 9.



has sought quashing of the FIR lodged against it by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the in 2014.



Besides the company, erstwhile ministers and (since dead), RIL's Chairman Ambani, former director general of hydrocarbons V K Sibal and other unknown persons were named in the FIR lodged by ACB. All of them had denied the allegations.



A division bench of the high on August 4 last year had held that ACB of the does not have the power to probe central officials.



The had held that powers of ACB were limited to probing graft cases in various departments which were under the administrative authority of the LG and did not extend to central employees.



The had earlier opposed RIL's submission, saying it was only investigating a criminal complaint and central officials may come in the sweep of its probe.



The then UPA-II had also moved the for quashing of the FIR, saying ACB of the has "no powers or jurisdiction to investigate" complaints against the Union government's decision to fix prices of natural gas.



The FIR was lodged by ACB on a complaint sent to the Chief Minister by former cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian, former secretary E A S Sarma, former navy chief R H Tahiliani and advocate Kamini Jaiswal.



The FIR was lodged under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The complaint, on the basis of which the FIR was lodged in 2014, alleged that impact of gas price rise would cost the country a minimum of Rs 54,500 crore per year at the dollar price then.

