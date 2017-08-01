GCPL June quarter PAT down 8.7%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reported an 8.7 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 225.2 crore, as advertising and other expenditure grew sharply during the June quarter. After adjusting for exceptional items, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 232.7 crore, a year-on-year decline of 8.8 per cent. Consolidated net sales grew 2.9 per cent to Rs 2,177.3 crore, against Rs 2,117 crore a year ago.

Former MD of RB India Akhil Chandra has joined as head of the Asean cluster. He will replace Naveen Gupta, who moves to Dubai to lead the Africa cluster.