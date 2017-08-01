Company
Reliance Power Q1 net dips 32% owing to higher expenses

GCPL June quarter PAT down 8.7%

Former MD of RB India Akhil Chandra has joined GCPL as head of the Asean cluster

BS Reporter 

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reported an 8.7 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 225.2 crore, as advertising and other expenditure grew sharply during the June quarter. After adjusting for exceptional items, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 232.7 crore, a year-on-year decline of 8.8 per cent. Consolidated net sales grew 2.9 per cent to Rs 2,177.3 crore, against Rs 2,117 crore a year ago.

Former MD of RB India Akhil Chandra has joined GCPL as head of the Asean cluster. He will replace Naveen Gupta, who moves to Dubai to lead the Africa cluster.

