GE T&D India Q3 profit at Rs 44.31 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power transmission company GE T&D India on Monday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 44.31 crore for the December quarter.

The firm, earlier known as Alstom T&D India Ltd, reported a net loss of Rs 38.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, total income increased to Rs 1,266.86 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 783.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income from operations (gross sales) increased to Rs 1,214.69 crore compared to Rs 750.97 crore in the corresponding three months a year earlier.

The company is involved in the business relating to projects, products and systems for electricity transmission and related activities.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 315.80, up 0.16% from the previous close on the BSE.

