GEA receives order to build Asia's largest milk production plant in India

Global equipment and process technology provider on Tuesday said it has received an order from the AmulFed Dairy, a unit of Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), to build facility in Gandhinagar,



The order, worth 'lower double-digit million-euro', is for setting up a new turnkey dairy plant for the production of 150 tonne per day of skim milk powder and 120 tonne per day of dairy whitener and baby food, said in a release.



The milk powder plant is scheduled to begin production in 2018."We will provide AmulFed with a hygienically-superior plant that will deliver peak performance. The AmulFed milk powder plant at will not be just the largest in Asia but it will also be the most environment-friendly," said Country Managing Director, India Cluster, Abhay Chaudhari.The plant, to be installed on a turnkey basis by GEA, will process around 90,000 litres per hour of milk to produce multiple value-added products.AmulFed already has two milk powder plants in same location supplied by