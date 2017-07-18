Company
GEA receives order to build Asia's largest milk production plant in India

Gujarat milk Federation (GCMMF) to build milk production facility in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Global equipment and process technology provider GEA on Tuesday said it has received an order from the AmulFed Dairy, a unit of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), to build milk production facility in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The order, worth 'lower double-digit million-euro', is for setting up a new turnkey dairy plant for the production of 150 tonne per day of skim milk powder and 120 tonne per day of dairy whitener and baby food, GEA said in a release.


The milk powder plant is scheduled to begin production in 2018.

"We will provide AmulFed with a hygienically-superior plant that will deliver peak performance. The AmulFed milk powder plant at Gandhinagar will not be just the largest in Asia but it will also be the most environment-friendly," said GEA Country Managing Director, India Cluster, Abhay Chaudhari.

The plant, to be installed on a turnkey basis by GEA, will process around 90,000 litres per hour of milk to produce multiple value-added products.

AmulFed already has two milk powder plants in same location supplied by GEA.

