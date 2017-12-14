General Electric ties up with Tatas for jet engine, defence

General Electric (GE) and the Tata Group on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India, for the global supply chain. The two also announced their intention to jointly pursue military engine and aircraft system opportunities for the India market. The LEAP engine is the world’s leading known for its technological superiority, fuel efficiency, performance for powering single-aisle commercial jets.

“Tata group is a leader in the Indian and aerospace sector, and we look forward to working together to meet the growing demand for LEAP engines. Our collaboration in building innovative technologies will support the ‘Make in India’ vision of the Indian government,” said John L Flannery, Chairman and CEO of GE.

“We look forward to working with GE to build more expertise and strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of “Tata group’s partnership with GE will help drive synergies in manufacturing and focus on innovation to support our armed forces.”

GE's former South Asia head Banmalli Agrawala had earlier this year joined Tata Sons, the holding company for the group, to head its realty and infrastructure vertical including and aerospace.

Flannery is on a visit to India during which he met Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra group. He earlier met chairman and managing director at BHEL’s corporate office in New Delhi.

Under GE's partnership with Tatas, GE Aviation and Tata Sons’ subsidiary, (TASL), will collaborate for manufacturing, assembling, integration and testing of aircraft components. A new Centre of Excellence (COE) will be established to help develop a robust ecosystem for aircraft engine manufacturing in India and build related capabilities.

GE military engines have a strong history in India. GE currently provides the jet engines and marine gas turbines for many Indian military applications including the Air Force Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas Mk 1, Indian Navy P-8I aircraft, and P-17 Shivalik class frigates. Several military programs under development that include the Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas Mk 2, P-17A & P-71 ships, and the AH-64 attack helicopters will be powered by GE engines.

TASL is focused on providing integrated solutions for aerospace, and homeland security. It has become a significant player in the global aerospace market, becoming the premier manufacturing partner for global (OEMs). It has capabilities throughout the aerospace value chain from design to full aircraft assembly.

