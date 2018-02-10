General Electric to set up Centre of Excellence for skill development in TN

Leading manufacturers of medical equipments, General Electric, will soon set up a for in the city-based Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, a senior company official said on Saturday. The proposed Centre will impart training to diploma holders and Plus two pass students, GE President and chief executive officer, South Asia, told media persons on the sidelines of the inauguration of International Super speciality facility at the hospital. Stating that was one of the three major components of GE's CSR initiatives, Wanchoo said that of the mandated 10,000 people, the company has so far trained 7,000 over a period of time. On manufacturing, Wanchoo said that GE was focusing in the health care sector, power, aviation, solar, wind turbine and as part of Make in India, 90 per cent of Diagnostic Cardiology products were manufactured in India.

These products are also exported to seven countries to support Make in India initiative, including with joint ventures with Bharat Electronics and Wipro, he said.