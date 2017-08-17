General Motors India appoints Sanjiv Gupta as new President and MD

on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjiv Gupta as the new President and Managing Director of the company.



The current President and Managing Director Kaher Kazem will hand over the reins of the company to Gupta, who is Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1.



Kazem has been appointed as the President and CEO of GM Korea.



Gupta will combine his role as President and Managing Director with his leadership responsibilities, the company said in a release.



"Sanjiv Gupta is an experienced GM leader who has been a driving force behind our strategy. Sanjiv will continue to lead our plan to achieve better financial performance in India," GM Executive Vice President and President of GM International Stefan Jacoby said.



Gupta said it is an honour to be leading at such an important time for the



Stating that GM India's transformation is on track, Kazem said "The overwhelming majority of dealers have accepted our transition package, we have begun exports of Beat sedans to Latin America, and our consolidation of operations continues.