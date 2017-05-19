General Motors to stop selling cars in India; customer support to continue

One of the early entrants in the Indian automobile space, US-based (GM) will stop selling cars in the domestic market by the end of 2017, and would use its local manufacturing base at Talegaon (near Pune) to focus on the export markets.

The company informed its Indian employees of the decision on Thursday and also said that it would continue to support customers and honour warranties. said it will work closely with affected customers and dealers on a transition plan. The company would continue the technical centre in Bengaluru, which works for global operations and employs around 2,500 people. Its too employs around 2,500 people.

Terming it a "tough but necessary decision", President and Managing Director said that on the export front the company is optimistic about 'path ahead'.

As such, the Indian arm's sales for the financial year (FY) 2016-17 had fallen to a meagre 25,823 units, taking the market share of to around 0.85 per cent in the domestic passenger vehicle space. Exports, on the other hand, have surged 89 per cent during the same period to 70,969 units.

said that the final decision was taken recently, although it was many months in the making. Business Standard had reported in March the company was likely to make an exit from the domestic market and turn Talegaon into an export hub.

The company said the decision follows a comprehensive review of future product plans for It is part of a series of actions taken by GM to address the performance of its operations worldwide. "Through the review, which began in June 2016, the company determined its greatest opportunity in India to drive shareholder return rests on focusing on from India," it said in a statement in Ahmedabad.

Stefan Jacoby, GM executive vice-president and president of GM International, said, “We explored many options, but determined the increased investment originally planned for India would not deliver the returns of other significant global opportunities. It would also not help us achieve a leadership position or compelling, long-term profitability in the domestic market.”

As GM moved to consolidate Indian manufacturing at its Talegaon assembly plant, the company ceased manufacturing at its plant on April 28, 2017. Negotiations continue on the asset sale at GM's partner and Chinese auto major Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp (SAIC) is in fray for the assets. However, recently it has clearly indicated that the deal with is subject to settlement of labour disputes.

has an installed capacity of 160,000 units per annum and currently makes the hatchback Beat for export markets, especially Mexico and other Latin American markets. Elaborating on the export plans from India, said that apart from the hatchback Beat which now gets made in Talegaon, the company would soon introduce a sedan variant of the same for export markets. He, however, clarified that there were no plans of bringing in any other GM brand to India in the foreseeable future.

The buzz around GM selling its has also been gaining ground off late. Sources indicated the company might sell assets to a player who would continue to contract manufactured vehicles for While did not wish to comment on speculations, he nonetheless said, "There might be a collaboration in the future, but as of now we cannot talk on what kind of collaboration that could be."

There are around 150 dealers with the company at the moment and 200 service centres including dealerships. did not wish to give out details on the inventory lying with dealers or the transition plan. He claimed that spares would be available for existing customers.

The move to turn Talegaon into an export-only plant will not impact which is an already established export hub for the company. India would be exporting vehicles mostly to Mexico and Latin America, while will export to North America, Austalia, South East Asia etc.

On the global front, the Detroit-based automobile major has said on Thursday that it will take a $500 million charge in the second quarter to restructure operations in India, Africa and Singapore. Moreover, it would also cancel the earlier plan of investing $1 billion in India to develop new products.