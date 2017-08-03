Genpact acquires insurance cloud provider OnSource

Global professional services firm on Thursday announced the acquisition of US-based OnSource, provider of a leading Inspection-as-a-Service (IaaS) product for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers and their customers.

The terms of the financial deal were yet to be disclosed.

"OnSource's innovation and ability to disrupt insurance claims operations to both save insurance carriers time and resources, and provide a seamless customer experience, is a critical addition to our service offerings," said Sasha Sanyal, Senior Vice President, Insurance,

As part of its ongoing strategy to drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for clients around the world, is investing in leading technologies that reimagine the customer experience and radically change how compete.

uses advanced technologies - such as real-time browser-based communication, self-service applications, and drones - to put consumers in control of their insurance claims and fundamentally transform the process for insurance carriers.

The IaaS product will leverage 'Cora', Genpact's artificial intelligence-based digital platform.