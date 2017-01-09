Genpact, Cisco launch 'Global Centre of Excellence' in Jaipur

Global business process management company and on Monday unveiled the "Global Centre of Excellence" in as part of Ciscos project, a global initiative designed to deploy next-generation technologies to impact citizens and society.

Hosted and operated in Genpact's state-of-the-art facility, the centre will serve as an innovation lab to rapidly test and deploy latest technology advances from to help become a smart and connected city.

"Our commitment with the lighthouse initiative in is to help the state develop an ecosystem of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation to drive growth, generate jobs, diversify the economy and support sustainable growth," John Chambers, Executive Chairman, Cisco, told reporters here.

"The collaboration between Genpact, and the state will significantly help become a city of the future," added Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

will utilise technologies such as robotic process automation, machine learning, advanced visualisation, and Internet of Things (IoT) to create applications that will be integrated into the operations and future economic development.

has identified as the first smart and connected in south Asia, in addition to Hamburg in Germany, Barcelona in Spain and Adelaide in Australia.