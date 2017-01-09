Genpact, Cisco launch 'Global Centre of Excellence' in Jaipur

Global business process management company Genpact
and Cisco
on Monday unveiled the "Global Centre of Excellence" in Jaipur
as part of Ciscos Lighthouse City
project, a global initiative designed to deploy next-generation technologies to impact citizens and society.
Hosted and operated in Genpact's state-of-the-art facility, the centre will serve as an innovation lab to rapidly test and deploy latest technology advances from Cisco
to help Jaipur
become a smart and connected city.
"Our commitment with the Cisco
lighthouse initiative in Jaipur
is to help the state develop an ecosystem of talent, entrepreneurship and innovation to drive growth, generate jobs, diversify the economy and support sustainable growth," John Chambers, Executive Chairman, Cisco, told reporters here.
"The collaboration between Genpact, Cisco
and the state will significantly help Jaipur
become a city of the future," added Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
Genpact
will utilise technologies such as robotic process automation, machine learning, advanced visualisation, and Internet of Things (IoT) to create applications that will be integrated into the operations and future economic development.
Cisco
has identified Jaipur
as the first smart and connected Lighthouse City
in south Asia, in addition to Hamburg in Germany, Barcelona in Spain and Adelaide in Australia.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU