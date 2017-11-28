GES 2017: Boeing launches challenge for start-ups in aerospace innovation

on Tuesday launched an innovation competition which encourages start-ups to propose solutions to tackle complex challenges in the areas of autonomous and unmanned systems, and



The US-based aerospace giant launched the ' HorizonX India Innovation Challenge 1.0' in collaboration with T-Hub, an incubator for start-ups promoted by the



The challenge is aimed at attracting the best Indian start-ups to propose disruptive solutions to tackle complex challenges in the areas of autonomous and unmanned systems, advanced manufacturing, industrial IOT and automation, analytics, AI and (ML), a said in a statement here.Entrepreneurs will be invited to present ideas on select themes that include drones and data application, factory productivity, supply chain, aircraft maintenance and services, passenger experience, defence, commercial and industrial uses, it said."The HorizonX India Innovation Challenge 1.0 is our attempt to channelise India's incredible talent and entrepreneurial energy for the future of innovation in aerospace and related areas," said Pratyush Kumar, president, India."The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) provides a perfect backdrop for us to unleash a wave of innovation, both within and outside of Boeing," Kumar said.The three-day is being held here from today.Jay Krishnan, CEO T-Hub, said in the statement, "In today's age, innovation is fostered by collaboration rather than competition, resulting in co-creating possibilities for the future and a win-win partnership between start-ups and industry."T-Hub is playing an important role in bringing together the best and start-ups to work with each other, resulting in the most innovative and practical solutions."The 22-week-long challenge kicked off today and will be open to start-ups across the country.The winners of the contest will have an opportunity to engage with on future partnerships.The city-based T-Hub is a public-private partnership between the government, three of India's premier academic institutes (IIIT-H, ISB and NALSAR) and key private sector leaders.The tech incubator is one of the largest start-up ecosystem builders in India, with over 2,000 start-ups in its database clustered into various stages of growth across sectors of specialisation, the statement added.