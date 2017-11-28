GES 2017: For global majors, all roads lead to Telangana

Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, is all dressed up to welcome Ivanka Trump, who’s leading the US delegation for the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

From Taj Falaknuma, venue for state dinner to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Hitec City, where the summit is being organised for the next three days, Ivanka is the theme. But that’s not the only global attention that the city has been getting. A senior official in the Telangana government pointed out that leading global brands such as Amazon, Walmart and IKEA are investing top ...